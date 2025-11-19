Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement To Pursue Spirituality

Noted actress Tulasi suddenly announced that she would retire on December 31, it left the film industry surprised. This is the same Tulasi who began her career back in 1967 with Bharya and went on to act in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and even Bhojpuri films. With more than 300 films to her credit, hers is a career built on sheer longevity. No one expected such a direct “final date” from her.



In recent years, Tulasi was still seen on screen in scattered roles. Audiences remember her as Venkatesh’s stepmother in F3 and from a few Prabhas-starrers and other films. None of these roles brought her major recognition, but she remained a familiar and comforting presence. Over the past few years, her appearances grew fewer, as if she was quietly stepping away even before making it official.



Tulasi has often spoken about her devotion to Sai Baba, and now she has linked her retirement to that faith. On December 31, she plans to visit Shirdi, take darshan, and end her acting journey on the same day. It is a simple and peaceful exit. For someone who has played mother to half the industry’s stars, this kind of gentle farewell feels both heartwarming and slightly emotional.



She even posted a greeting card that read, “Happy retirement! Here’s to enjoying every minute of your newfound freedom and adventures.” Her caption added a personal note: “In continuation of my Shirdi darshan this December 31, I wish myself a happy retirement, will continue my journey in peace with Sainadha. Thank you all for helping me learn life. Sairam.” Fans have been responding with love, blessings, and that soft ache that comes when a familiar screen presence decides to rest.