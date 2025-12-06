Actress Pragathi To Participate in Asian Game in Turkey at 49

Popular actress Pragathi, known for her impactful character roles in several super-hit films, is once again making headlines but this time far away from the movie sets. She is all set to represent India at the Asian Games in Turkey, marking a remarkable milestone in her powerlifting journey.



Pragathi began her fitness journey in 2023 with the simple intention of staying healthy. Within a short time, she transformed into a formidable athlete, winning multiple gold medals across district, state, South India, and national-level competitions. Her consistent victories and relentless determination have made her one of the most inspiring figures in the sport.



This year, she clinched gold at the Hyderabad District Championship, Telangana State Championship, and the National Championship held in Kerala.

As she prepares to compete on the international stage at the Asian Games starting tomorrow, Pragathi’s journey from cinema to competitive powerlifting stands as a powerful example of passion, discipline, and hard work. She is not making news for a film this time but for her extraordinary achievements in sports, motivating many who strive to balance their profession and personal aspirations.