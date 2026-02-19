Actress Nithya Menen Turns Producer, Joins Samantha and Others

Actress Nithya Menen, known for her exceptional performances and versatile choice of roles across languages, has decided to expand her creative horizons. The National Award-winning actress has officially announced her entry into film production by launching her own banner, Keyuri Productions.



Sharing the news through an Instagram video, Nithya revealed the name and philosophy behind her production house. She wrote, “Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level—a place deeper than intellect, above thought and reason. To stir a transformation, both within me when I’m absorbed in the creative process, and within the one who watches.”



She further explained that filmmaking, for her, is about creating subtle yet irreversible emotional shifts. “To create changes that ripple quietly—imperceptible at first, but lasting,” she added.



Elaborating on her vision as a producer, Nithya said, “Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. That has been my intention since the first day I began acting, and it will remain the same as I now step into producing films. I present to you—Keyuri Productions.”



Nithya joins a growing list of actresses who have taken the production route in recent years. Top star Samantha Ruth Prabhu launched her banner Maa Inti Bangaram, while Lakshmi Manchu, Niharika Konidela, and Taapsee Pannu have also produced films, experiencing both successes and setbacks.



Reacting to the trend, producer Lagadapati Sridhar said, “It is encouraging to see actresses turning producers. They often back stories with a strong emotional core and are mindful of budgets, which is crucial in today’s filmmaking environment. A compelling story made on a shoestring budget is always a safe bet—provided it connects with the audience.”

