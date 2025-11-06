Actress and Politician Roja is Back With Lenin Pandiyan

Like a star slowly reappearing after a cloudy night, Roja is making her way back to films. The senior actress, who had stepped away to focus on politics, was mostly seen on television as a judge on Jabardasth. She eventually paused her TV appearances after facing criticism for balancing entertainment with her political role. Following her recent defeat in the Nagari elections, Roja seems ready for a fresh start — this time on the silver screen.



Her comeback is through the Tamil film Lenin Pandiyan, officially announced by the production house. Directed by Balachandran, the movie features Roja in a completely new avatar alongside Santhanam. Judging by the working stills and first looks, it’s a side of her audiences haven’t seen in years. Roja’s screen presence has always carried a special charm, and this return could mark either a one-off experiment or the beginning of a new phase in her acting career. Fans are already watching closely, knowing that any project she takes up tends to make headlines.



Roja last appeared in the Telugu film D/O Varma in 2013, directed by Khaja and co-starring Vennela Kishore and Naveen Jackson.

She first won the hearts of Telugu audiences with her dancing talent and vibrant performances in the 1990s, sharing screen space with superstars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh. Over the span of more than a decade, she carved a strong niche for herself before transitioning into politics.

