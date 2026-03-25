Actress and Model Harshil Kalia Dies in Tragic Road Accident in Jaipur

Harshil Kalia, a popular actor and model, passed away in a road accident in Jaipur late Monday night. A native of Rajasthan, she was reportedly returning from work when the incident occurred.



A viral video of the accident shows Kalia’s vehicle striking a divider and overturning. Although local bystanders rushed her to a nearby hospital immediately, she had sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead by attending physicians. Local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.



Kalia was well-known for her role in the web series Crime Next Door and her appearances in several Rajasthani music videos. Before her acting career took off, she also worked as a news anchor. She had built a significant following on social media, where fans are now mourning her sudden passing.

