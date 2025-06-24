Actress Smriti Kalra Rescues Vulnerable Chicks, Inspires Others to Show Compassion

Actress and passionate animal advocate Smriti Kalra — best known for her roles in “12/24 Karol Bagh”, “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge”, and the film “Kaagaz 2” — recently took a heartfelt step to help two tiny, vulnerable chicks. Her simple act of kindness reflects her deep belief that every creature, no matter how small, deserves love, care and a second chance.

Smriti’s love for animals goes beyond words. From rescuing stray dogs and cats to saving fragile chicks, she’s constantly inspired by the idea that all of us are part of one big family. Her work and her actions are driven by the philosophy of “Vasudev Kutumbakam” — that the entire world is one family — and a strong desire to make a difference.

Talking about her recent rescue, she shares with a smile, "They were my flatmates for two days. It wasn’t about saving them; it was about giving them a little moment of kindness, a second chance at life."

In her own heartfelt words, Smriti emphasizes how small acts can create big change: "All living beings have a right to breathe fresh air, feel the sun on their skin, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Sadly, millions of cows that give us milk — making our mornings special with coffee or tea — live confined in tiny sheds, never seeing the sky or feeling grass beneath their feet. And hens and chickens, crammed into cages with dozens of others, are born, live, and die just to give us eggs or meat. I try to do my part, even if it’s just a tiny step, because I believe kindness and empathy are in all of us. When we see someone in need, it’s our responsibility to help. Sometimes, I’ve seen things that moved me deeply, but I didn’t act immediately. Then, on my way back from a meeting, I decided I had to — and I believe that real change begins with action."

Smriti also uses her social media to encourage others to adopt, foster, and care responsibly for animals. She believes rescue is just the first step— true responsibility comes in ensuring these animals find safe, loving homes and happy lives.

Her work and her words remind us all that kindness isn’t just a sentiment — it's a living act. Smriti Kalra’s compassion inspires many to open their hearts and make a difference, one small act at a time.