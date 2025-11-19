Actress Accuses, Then Clarifies

A major controversy has erupted on social media involving actor Dhanush, his manager Sreyas, and a director at Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films, after a video interview with television actress Manya Anand surfaced online. In the Cineulagam YouTube interview, Manya made ‘casting couch’ allegations against a man purporting to be Dhanush’s manager Sreyas.

Manya alleged that she was requested to “adjust” in connection with a Dhanush film. She said she first received a message from a man named Sreyas, who introduced himself as part of Dhanush’s team and said, “There is a script — are you ready to act?” She said she had immediately clarified her limits, “If it’s over-glamorous or romantic, I won’t do it.”

However, she alleged that the person persisted, saying, “There is commitment (adjustment).” She responded, “What commitment? Why should I give any commitment?” She said she firmly refused. To this, the man had responded, saying, “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?”

Manya added that despite categorically turning him down, the man reached out to her multiple times and even sent the location details of Dhanush’s production house. According to her, a few days later, another person, again claiming to be a manager from Dhanush’s team, contacted her with a similar offer, suggesting a troubling pattern in the film industry. She also wondered whether the callers were genuine or fraudsters.

Following the storm created by the interview, Manya issued a clarification on Insta, saying she did not blame either Dhanush or Sreyas.

Sreyas’ imposter alert

Dhanush and Sreyas say they have been fighting an “imposter problem” for a while. In February, Sreyas took to Twitter to post a statement urging people not to engage with anyone using his name. He said, “This is to bring to everyone’s attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is fake and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused.”