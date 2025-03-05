Actress Aaliyah Qureishi to Play a Key Role in Khushi Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan Starrer ‘Nadaaniyan’

Mumbai – Actress and singer-songwriter Aaliyah Qureishi, known for her acclaimed performances in Bandish Bandits (Season 2) and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan, is set to appear in a pivotal role in the upcoming Netflix film Nadaaniyan.



Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan is a coming-of-age drama that explores themes of youth, friendship, identity, and self-discovery. With a fresh and dynamic cast, the film promises to capture the highs and lows of teenage life while exploring deep emotional bonds and personal struggles.

Aaliyah plays Khushi Kapoor’s character’s best friend, an integral part of their close-knit school gang. Her character brings layers of complexity, adding depth to the narrative. Known for her versatility as an artist, Aaliyah’s transition from music to acting has been seamless, with audiences appreciating her nuanced performances on screen.

Speaking about her experience working on Nadaaniyan, Aaliyah shared:





"I was selected for my role through an audition. I’m part of the core squad, and my character has many gray shades, making it both complex and exciting. It was an incredible experience working with the entire cast and crew. Our director, Shauna, ensured we had ample workshops and hangouts to build genuine camaraderie, which reflects on screen. KK (Khushi Kapoor) and Ibby (Ibrahim Ali Khan) are absolutely wonderful to work with. The entire process was creatively fulfilling, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the film.”



Aaliyah also expressed her enthusiasm for working with Dharmatic Entertainment, a production house known for its fresh and relatable storytelling. Under the guidance of an experienced creative team, she found the filming process to be both challenging and rewarding.

Before stepping into the world of acting, Aaliyah Qureishi made her mark as a singer-songwriter. Her passion for music continues to influence her artistic choices, and she often brings a unique musical sensibility to her performances. Her role in Bandish Bandits Season 2 earned her recognition, and her appearance in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan further cemented her presence in the industry. With Nadaaniyan, Aaliyah is set to showcase yet another dimension of her talent.

Set against the backdrop of a contemporary high school, Nadaaniyan explores the complexities of friendships, peer pressure, and personal aspirations. The film is expected to resonate with young audiences while offering an engaging storyline that appeals to all age groups. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, Nadaaniyan is anticipated to be a fresh and relatable take on the challenges of growing up.

The film is directed by Shauna and backed by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Nadaaniyan is set to premiere on March 7th, exclusively on Netflix.



