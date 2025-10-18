Actor Vishal Reveals 119 Stitches on Body

Actor Vishal, known for recent films like Madha Gaja Raja and Mark Antony, has made a revelation about the extreme lengths he goes to for his roles. In a promo for his upcoming podcast, 'Yours Frankly Vishal', the actor disclosed that he has accumulated 119 stitches across his body from movie shoots. He is susceptible to injuries because he doesn't use body doubles.



"Until now, I have never seen a dupe," he said. The stitches are a direct result of his practice of performing all his own stunts without the use of a body double.



In August this year, Vishal got engaged to actress Sai Dhansika. "Thank you all you darlings from every nooand corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday," he wrote on X. "Happy to share the good news of my engagement that happened today with Sai Dhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always."

