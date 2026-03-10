Actor Vijay Begins TVK Candidate Interviews for Maiden Assembly Poll

Chennai:Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday commenced interviewing his TVK party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, the first to be faced by the party.The party would field candidates for all the 234 assembly seats in the state allocating key constituencies to party senior leaders, according to a source in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Vijay, who arrived at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur here would interview about 60 candidates today. The party had received over 4,200 applications from aspirants who expressed a desire to contest on party tickets.

The TVK is likely to shortlist the candidates soon. Party insider claimed that senior leaders: Bussy Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Arun Raj are likely to be nominated for T Nagar, Villivakkam and Tiruchengode constituencies.

The fledgling party launched on February 2, 2024, would be facing the Assembly election for the first time, aggressively positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling DMK. Though the TVK had offered a share in power to parties that had electoral alliance with it, no political party had joined it so far.