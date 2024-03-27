Just Married: Siddarth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Popular south actor Siddharth, who wowed the Telugu audience with his brilliant performance in films like ‘Bommarillu’, ‘Nuvvu Vasthanante Ne Vadantana’ and ‘Konchem Istam Konchem Kashtam’ married actress Aditi Rao Hydari in a quiet ceremony. The two have been dating for while now. The love birds finally tied the knot today. It is learned that it was a private affair away from the prying eyes of the media.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members and the ceremony took place at Ranganatha Swamy temple Mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana. According to reports, the marriage was performed as per Hindu customs.

Despite Siddarth and Aditi never making their relationship public, they were spotted together on varied occasions, throwing hints about their affair. Even during New Year, Aditi shared a picture with Siddharth and greeted everyone with a Happy New Year message.

It is learned that Siddharth met Aditi on the sets of the Telugu film “Maha Samudram’ and love blossomed between the two during the shooting of the film and the duo became inseparable since.

Similar to Siddharth who carved a niche for himself in Tollywood, Aditi Rao is also a familiat face to Telugu fans.