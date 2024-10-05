Actor Rajendra Prasad's Daughter Passes Away

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad who was seen in multiple films like 'Kalki 2898', 'Srimanthudu' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' lost one of his daughters, Gayatri, aged 38. She had reported chest pain late last night, and she was taken to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad immediately for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her illness in the early hours of this morning despite all medical efforts.



Rajendra Prasad rushed back from a film shooting to see his daughter but could not do so before she died. The entire family has been plunged into mourning by this terrible bereavement.



Gayatri, had patched up with her father after years of estrangement. Rajendra Prasad had in the past overtly emoted about their relationship at a film function.



Last rites for Gayatri will be held today in Hyderabad, where family, friends, and the film industry are expected to converge to pay their last respects. The tragedy has put a pall on the film fraternity, with celebrities pouring out their condolences to Rajendra Prasad and family in this time of extreme difficulty.



Rajendra Prasad also acted as a hero in many movies in 1980's and 1990's and delivered hits like 'April Okkati Vidhutala', 'Aa Okkati Adakku', and 'Mayalodu' before gracefully picking up character roles and became a sought-after-actor for his immense talent.