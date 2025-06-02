Actor Rajendra Prasad Draws Flak Over A Swear Word On Stage

Respected senior actors are often seen as role models, expected to uphold a certain decorum in public appearances. However, veteran actor Rajendra Prasad has recently come under fire for his increasingly controversial behavior on stage, which many say is tarnishing the respect he once commanded in the film industry.



At a recent event celebrating director SV Krishna Reddy’s birthday, Rajendra Prasad’s tone shifted from lighthearted to inappropriate. He began by making teasing remarks toward producer Achchi Reddy and escalated the situation by using an abusive Telugu slur against fellow actor and comedian Ali. While a section of the audience appeared to laugh it off, social media was quick to condemn the behavior, calling it highly unbecoming of a senior artist.



Adding to the controversy, Rajendra Prasad showed visible frustration when the audience failed to respond with applause after he mentioned his recent NTR Award win. He lashed out, questioning whether the crowd had “lost their brains” and accusing them of being shameless — comments that only deepened the backlash.



This is not an isolated incident. Just weeks earlier, during promotions for Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood, Rajendra Prasad made an offensive comment directed at cricketer David Warner. Though he later issued an apology, critics argue that the pattern of impulsive behavior and repeated apologies is wearing thin.



In a previous incident, he also made veiled criticisms of modern film heroes, with many interpreting his comments as a direct swipe at Allu Arjun’s portrayal in Pushpa. These recurring controversies suggest a concerning trend of unchecked behavior, leaving many to wonder whether the veteran actor is becoming increasingly disconnected from current sensibilities.



Many industry insiders and fans alike believe that seasoned artists should lead by example, maintaining dignity and respect regardless of their personal relationships or past achievements. While it remains to be seen whether Rajendra Prasad will address this latest controversy, the growing criticism online indicates that silence may no longer be an option.

"Rajendra Prasad used a filthy word against Ali, which is condemnable. He may be your friend, but in public, we need to maintain some decorum. Prasad needs some tips and guidance from industry bigwigs, otherwise, he would bring more shame to Tollywood. With social media being active and slamming him for his comments and behavior once the video goes viral, actors and technicians have to be careful with this choice of words and behavior,' says a veteran producer on condition of anonymity and adds, "His unruly behaviour could eclipse his decades of eminent work on big screen, so he has to curtail himself,"

