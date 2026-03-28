Actor Rahul Ramakrishna Urges Paraquat Ban After Personal Tragedy

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna is grieving the loss of his brother, who passed away on Thursday due to Paraquat poisoning. Deeply affected by the tragedy, the actor took to social media to highlight the dangers of the substance and demand immediate regulatory action.



Paraquat is a highly toxic herbicide used for weed control.

In his emotional plea, the Jathi Ratnalu and Arjun Reddy actor expressed shock at the accessibility of the chemical and the strain it places on the medical community. By tagging top government officials, including the PMO and the CMO of Telangana, he has tried to spark a public debate. "Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the amount of cases.Please ban it ASAP-save lives," Rahul Ramakrishna wrote on X.



Reacting to the post, a Hyderabad-based medical specialist wrote that efforts are on for policy action. He wrote, "We are group of doctors fighting to ban this. We started a group called Doctors Against Paraquat Poisioning (DAPP). We recently met Telangana Farmers Commisioner and did a round-table conference, made MLAs and MPs to speak in the Assembly and the Parliament recently."

