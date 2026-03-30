Actor Prakash Raj Bereaved Following His Mother’s Demise

Actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at the age of 86 on March 29, 2026. She died due to age-related ailments at the family residence. Her final rites are scheduled to take place today in Bengaluru.



​In the past, Prakash Raj has spoken openly about his mother’s health challenges. He shared that she had been diagnosed with a brain cyst and underwent surgery; unfortunately, the procedure resulted in severe memory loss.



​Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan sent his condolences to Prakash Raj and his family during this difficult time.



Prakash Raj was seen in recent times in movies such as Tere Ishq Mein and They Call Him OG. He is part of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Prabhas's Spirit.

