Actor Noel Clarke Arrested Over Alleged 2007 Sexual Offences

British actor Noel Clarke, known for his role in Doctor Who, was recently arrested and questioned by the UK Police’s Crime command over rape allegations that were alleged to have been taken place to 2007.

As per a statement released by The Sun newspaper, Clarke arrived at the Islington Police Station in London accompanied by his wife and lawyer. Although not revealing his name, a spokesperson from the metropolitan police has stated that, “A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, exposure and sexual assault by touching on Tuesday 10 February. He was interviewed by detectives.”