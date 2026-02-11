Actor Noel Clarke Arrested Over Alleged 2007 Sexual Offences
This recent arrest is not Clarke's first encounter with such serious allegations.
British actor Noel Clarke, known for his role in Doctor Who, was recently arrested and questioned by the UK Police’s Crime command over rape allegations that were alleged to have been taken place to 2007.
As per a statement released by The Sun newspaper, Clarke arrived at the Islington Police Station in London accompanied by his wife and lawyer. Although not revealing his name, a spokesperson from the metropolitan police has stated that, “A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, exposure and sexual assault by touching on Tuesday 10 February. He was interviewed by detectives.”
“This arrest relates to a sexual offence, which is alleged to have taken place in 2007 in London against a woman in her 20s," the spokesperson added.
They further stated that he was interviewed in connection to a voyeurism allegation for which he had previously been arrested in September 2025, relating to an offence that he allegedly committed in 2013 against a woman in her 20’s.
Clarke is not new to such allegations. Last year, he lost a major libel case against The Guardian over its publication of claims that he had engaged in sexual misconduct involving more than 20 women.
The court ruled in favor of newspaper, stating that the paper has successfully established defenses of truth and public interest. It also described Clarke as not being a credible witness.
As a result of losing the case, he was obliged to pay an estimate of 3 million pounds to cover the legal costs of The Guardian.
The Police has now concluded that "The man was bailed pending further enquiries, and the Met's investigation continues."
