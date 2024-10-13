Actor Nara Rohith gets engaged to Sireesha Lella

Telugu actor Nara Rohith who has been seen in films like ‘Solo’, ‘Asura’ and ‘Sundarakanda’ got engaged to Sireesha Lella’, his co-star in ‘Prathinidhi 2'. “The engagement ceremony was conducted at 11. 45 pm today and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and other family members graced the occasion,” says a source.





Nara Rohith is the son of Nara Rammurthy Naidu, the younger brother of Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. The actor made his mark in the industry with his debut film 'Baanam' and hasn’t looked back ever since.

Despite hailing from an illustrious political family, Nara Rohith has carved a niche in the industry through his hard work and content-driven films and stayed away from the political arena.



At 40, Rohith has decided to settle down, reportedly after a relationship with Sireesha Lella. Friends and family members graced the event today. About the wedding date which was expected to be officially announced. “Wedding will be held in a grand manner befitting the stature of Nara family but the date hasn’t been finalized yet,’ the source concludes.













