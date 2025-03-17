Actor Nani Turns Into a Formidable Producer

Actor-turned-producer Nani is carving a niche for himself in the industry, not just as a performer but as a powerhouse producer. His latest venture, Court: State Vs A Nobody, has opened to impressive numbers, raking in over Rs 8 crore net collections in just three days and nearly recovering its Rs 5 crore plus production cost.





Despite juggling an active acting career, Nani has emerged as a credible and visionary producer. "He has a keen eye for quality cinema and is striking a perfect balance between acting and production," says producer Raj Kandukuri, known for backing small yet impactful films. "From Awe to Hit and now Court, he continues to push boundaries with fresh concepts. His strategic promotions are turning these films into box-office successes, earning him immense respect in the industry," he adds.

Taking things up a notch, Nani is now venturing into big-budget filmmaking with a grand project starring megastar Chiranjeevi, directed by Srikanth Odela. "This film has a massive scale, and Chiranjeevi trusts Nani’s judgment. It’s set to be one of 2025’s most awaited films, marking a major milestone in Nani’s career," an industry insider shares.



Acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin also recently lauded Nani’s unwavering dedication to cinema. Speaking at a promotional event for Court: State Vs A Nobody, he remarked, "In the last decade, I directed two films and produced one, while Nani has completed over 20 films and introduced numerous young directors and actors. His passion and commitment are truly one of a kind."



With his growing influence in both acting and production, Nani is proving to be a game-changer in Telugu cinema.