Actor Nani Praises 'Little Hearts,' Calling It a Breezy Fun Film

It looks like actor Nani took some time out of his busy schedule to watch the film Little Hearts. Nani shared his review of the movie on X, posting, "What a breezy fun film Little Hearts is. Laughed heartfully after a long time. Akhil, Madhu, Khathyayani (I'm not sure about the spelling either). You all made my day. I won't say I love you, but for now I will just say 'Thank you'."





Young actors Mouli Tanuj and Shivani Nagaram star in the film, which has been making waves at the box office. Little Hearts has once again proved that content is king. Sai Marthand is its director.

The Little Hearts team was overjoyed with Nani's words and thanked him from the bottom of their hearts for his appreciation post. The small-budget film has been minting big money at the box office.

Mouli is touched, especially because he has deeply admired Nani ever since he watched Pilla Jamindar as a child. Mouli, even during his content creation days, made his love for Nani clear.