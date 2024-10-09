Actor Naga Chaitanya's Twitter Account Hacked

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni fell victim to a hacking incident on Wednesday.

Hackers from Naga Chaitanya's X account posted a tweet on giveaway of cryptocurrency Bitcoin. "I bought 100 BTC in 2013 with 50$, which are now worth $6 million. What do you think about doing a giveaway? Vote" read the tweet from the actors account.

The tweet was later deleted from the actor's X handle.

















Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing for his next release Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.



