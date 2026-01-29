Actor Mayur Patel Booked for Drunk Driving After a Multi-Car Crash

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Mayur Patel has landed in a legal trouble over allegedly causing a series of road accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol near Domlur in Bengaluru late in the night, police said. As per the details shared by DCP East Traffic, the incident occurred near the Command Hospital in the Domlur area, where a Toyota Fortuner car allegedly driven by the actor at high speed lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles parked along the road, leaving them damaged.

The damaged vehicles belonged to individuals identified as Srinivas and Abhishek, along with a government vehicle. The local residents immediately alerted the police control room, prompting the Hoysala police (patrol police) team to rush to the spot.



The actor was immediately taken into custody and subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he consumed alcohol at the time of driving. Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas, the owner of one of the damaged cars, an FIR was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station.



The police also seized the Fortuner involved in the accident. During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle driven by Mayur Patel did not have valid insurance. Meanwhile, a video clip showing the actor stepping out of the car after the accident and stating, "I will fix whatever damage is done," has gone viral on social media. Mayur Patel, who is known known for his roles in films such as 'Mani' and 'Pepe', now faces charges related to rash and negligent driving. The case has been registered by the Halasuru Traffic Police, and further investigation is underway.

