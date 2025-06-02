Actor Kamal Haasan Moves Karnataka HC, Seeks Release Of Thug Life In State

BENGALURU: Fearing that his movie ‘Thug Life’ would be banned in Karnataka, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Monday knocked the doors of High Court of Karnataka seeking direction to release his starrer ‘Thug Life’ which is slated to be released in Karnataka on June 5. The move by Kamal Haasan to move the High Court of Karnataka is over demand from Kannada activists who have pressed for an unconditional apology from Kamal Hassan over his remark that Kannada took its birth from Tamil.

Kamal Haasan moved the High Court after a row erupted in Karnataka over Kamal Haasan’s remark ‘Kannada was born from Tamil.’ The remark was made by Kamal Haasan at his movie promotional event and the remark drew widespread condemnation from various film actors and protests from pro-Kannada activists.

Kannada film actors and activists deny the remark of Kamal Haasan and stated that Kannada has a long history. Kamal Haasan is under pressure to tender an apology over his remark and Kamal Haasan denied to apologise instead he demanded a debate on his remark.

President of Karnagtaka Film Chamber of Commerce Narasimhulu said Minister of Kannada and Culture Shivraj Tangadagi has written a letter to the not to release Kamal Haasan’s starrer ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka and stated the Film Chamber is in constant touch with Minister Shivraj Tangadagi.

“We will not release the movie of Kamal Haasan and distributors and exhibitors have assured Film Chamber not to release Kamal Haasan’s movie,” he said.

Meanwhile, former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Sa Ra Govindu said he came to know through his friends that Kamal Haasan is under pressure from Tamilians not to tender an apology to Kannadigas over his Kannada language origin remark.

Govindu made it clear that unless Kamal Haasan comes out with an apology there is no question of allowing his movie release in Karnataka.

Film director Rajendra Singh Babu said he sent a message to Kamal Haasan on his mobile phone to tender an apology over his remark but in return there was no reply from Kamal Hassan.