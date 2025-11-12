 Top
Actor Govinda Hospitalised After Fainting at Home

12 Nov 2025 8:06 AM IST

The actor is undergoing tests at the CritiCare hospital

Actor Govinda Hospitalised After Fainting at Home
Actor Govinda. (PTI Photo, File)
Mumba: Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said. The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added.
"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.
He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.
"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted.
( Source : PTI )
actor Govinda 
India 
PTI
