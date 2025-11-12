Actor Govinda Hospitalised After Fainting at Home

Mumba: Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said. The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added.

"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.

He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.

"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted.