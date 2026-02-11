Actor Govinda Confirmed Not to Do Bhagam Bhag 2

Here is a major casting update for Bhagam Bhag 2, the sequel to the 2006 comedy hit Bhagam Bhag. The original starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was a hit.



The news is that Govinda has opted out of the sequel. Paresh Rawal has confirmed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that Govinda has exited the project and will not be returning. Manoj Bajpayee is stepping into the shoes of the comedy hero. Rawal described the new Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee pairing as "a different and unique combination" and added that the team will "miss Govinda," though he stated he has "genuinely no idea" why Govinda left.



Since 2022, Govinda has not acted. A string of box-office disappointments and a visible distance from mainstream Bollywood has defined his career in the last many years. His career currently sits in an unconfirmed limbo. "His last theatrical release, Rangeela Raja in which he played a dual role in 2019, was panned by critics and audiences, and managed to recover only 1% of its budget," his Wikipedia page says.

