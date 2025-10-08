Actor-Filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai to Bring Chills Alive with Bhaygatha Live in Gurugram

Acclaimed storyteller, actor and filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai is set to captivate audiences with his much-awaited live storytelling event “Bhaygatha with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai”, presented by Oriole Entertainment. The show will be hosted on 11th October 2025 at Studio XO, Gurugram, bringing to life an evening of bone-chilling tales and haunting soundscapes.



Known for his captivating voice and evocative narration, Sudhanshu has redefined the mystery, thriller and horror genre, enthralling audiences across platforms. His recent sci-fi supernatural film Baida, released in March 2025 and available for rent on Prime Video, won acclaim for its originality and gripping storyline. With Bhaygatha, fans now have the long-awaited opportunity to experience the magic of Sudhanshu’s storytelling live on stage.

The immersive 90–120 minute Hindi show promises goosebumps, silences and collective gasps, an experience that lingers long after the night is over.