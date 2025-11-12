 Top
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital

Entertainment
12 Nov 2025 8:20 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra. (PTI Photo, File)
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, his treating doctor told PTI. The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks.
"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.
( Source : PTI )
Dharmendra 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

