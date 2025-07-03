Appa Has Taught Me to Trust the Process: Surya Sethupathi

Surya Sethupathi is all set to make his debut in the action-packed film 'Phoenix'. In an exclusive interview, Surya opens up about his physical transformation for the movie and his father Vijay Sethupathi's golden words of advice.









What excited you about playing the lead role in Phoenix



Phoenix is all about action, and I have always loved doing that. I have wanted to be in action films for a long time because I enjoy watching them too. So when Anl Master, who’s a stunt director himself. came to me with this story, I was like, what more do you need? That’s how Phoenix came together for me

Can you describe your physical transformation for the role, and how did you prepare for the MMA fighter character?



A few years ago, before this project came to me, I was almost 120 kilos. Since the character is an MMA fighter, I had to get really strong not just physically, but emotionally too. I had to make a lot of sacrifices, especially with food. I love eating, so that was tough. But the role needed that kind of effort, and I ended up losing around 60 to 70 kilos in just a year.









How was your experience working with director Anl Arasu, and how did his background in stunts influence the film's action sequences?



I actually like Anl Master a lot. I have known him for quite a long time and have always admired him. So, getting to work with him, especially on his very first film as a director, was really special. Since he’s a stunt expert, the action felt super real and raw. He knows how to make every move count, and I genuinely enjoyed every single day on set.



How significant was your father's support in your decision to become an actor, and what lessons have you learned from him?



I did a film with Appa back in 2019, and honestly, it didn’t even feel like acting, it just felt like a natural father-son moment. Now with this film, my debut, he told me to just be myself. He also said one important thing, be ready to face the negatives, but always trust the process. And Appa never told me how to act. I learned how to be humble and disciplined like him.













What were some of your fond memories working as a child artist in films, and how did those experiences shape your approach to acting?



Honestly, when I was a child artist, I just did whatever I was told, that was pretty much my acting back then. But looking back, those moments were my first step into this world, and now I am finally understanding what acting really means.



Are there any specific directors or actors you would like to collaborate with in the future?



I would really love to work with Vetrimaaran sir.

