Ace comedian Brahmanadam on comeback trail

Star comedian Brahmanandam will join hands with his son Raja Goutham for the first time. The film, called 'BrahmAnandam,' will be directed by RVS Nikhil. The makers announced the project with an interesting video, involving Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham and Vennela Kishore. Brahmanandam and Raja Goutham are said to play grandfather and grandson respectively in the movie. “Brahmanandam wants to make a comeback of sorts and prove his mettle once again. He also wants to help his son to have a good launch with his laugh-riot,” says a source who cites Brahmanandam acting brilliance in films like ‘Keeda Cola’ and ‘Rangamarthanda;. “He proved to be a good performer in ‘Rangamarthanda’ and showcased a new side,” he adds.

Although Brahmanandam was top of his game for more than three decades, he is now facing stiff competition from young rib-ticklers like Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Hyper Aadi, Sapthagiri and others. “He will remain an evergreen comedy star but he can’t work with new-generation heroes, considering his age and so he has to do selective roles to keep his fans happy,” he points out.

He proved his mettle with superstars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh and also worked with Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan but slowly younger comedians replaced him so he had to cut down his work assignments. “He was undisputed king of comedy for three decades and worked with biggest Telugu stars and still managed to hold to to his own with his impeccable comedy timing and flair for humour in numberos hits like like ‘Dhee’, ‘Dhookudu’, ‘Badshah’, ‘Ready’ and ‘Aagadu’ but slowly lost his opportunities to others,” he concludes.