Academy Calebrates Lagaan Movies Iconic Song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

Nearly two decades since its release, Lagaan, the Bollywood movie starring Amir Khan, wins praises from The Academy for a culturally rich song - Radha Kaise Na Jale.

Taking to social media, the Academy posted a video clip of the song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' and captioned it, "Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing "Radha Kaise Na Jale" (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker's LAGAAN."

The film was India's official entry at the 74th Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

The post sparked widespread reaction from fans across the world.

One user wrote, “Hindu prayer song performed by a Muslim, written by a Muslim, composed by a Muslim. Welcome to India, folks.”

Another comment read, “Lagaan is simply ICONIC: the story, the dialogues, the cinematography, the background score, the music and of course the performances from the whole cast. A true classic of Hindi cinema.”

The movie Lagaan directed by Ashutosh Gowariker was released in 2001. It is an epic period musical sports drama set during British colonial rule.

The movie was made with a massive amount of Rs 25 crore starring renowned actors like Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The film also featured Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, and several others, along with British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

