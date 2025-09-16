Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali Are Bigg Boss 19's Most Loved Contestants

It's been a month since Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19 began, and the show has already become the talk of the town.

With only two evictions so far, the remaining contestants are fiercely competing to win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.



Do you know who the most popular contestants are? There is no prize money for guessing the right answer, but according to social media outlet Bigg Boss Tak, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Amal Mallik were the most-loved contestants in the third week.

The top two most-loved contestants are Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali, largely due to their engaging presence in the house.

What's your take on the Week 3 rankings? Let us know and share your favorite contestant from Bigg Boss 19.

