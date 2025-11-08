Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri Eliminated From BB19

Bigg Boss season 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has become an audience favorite show thanks to its high-octane drama, non-stop fights, and the contestants' gameplay. The show organizers are shocking the viewers with a double elimination every weekend.



Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, who were popular contestants with a massive fan following outside the house, got evicted from the show. It’s a double elimination in BB19. The show fans are not happy with the makers' double elimination; they are calling it unfair.



Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Abhishek Bajaj were in nomination for this weekend.



Abhishek Bajaj is one of the strongest and most popular contestants, and his elimination did not go well with the audience.

