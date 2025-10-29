Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Award-Buying’ Claims, Says Success Comes from Hard Work, Not PR

Over the years, Abhishek Bachchan has emerged as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. His choice of scripts and the gripping performances made audiences turn their heads and appreciate his art on the screens. However, his journey was not the same from the start. Instead, he had a nonlinear journey with some bumps on the way.

One of the setbacks for Bachchan was the constant comparison to his illustrious father, Amitabh Bachchan. But in the past few years, he has changed the script of his career with his performances and gripping roles, and the audience has equally appreciated him for his work.

Last Month, Bachchan received his first ever Filmfare award for Best Actor, for his performance in I Want to Talk (2024). Many people felt it was a well-deserved award, but many accused the actor of 'buying' the award.

Journalist Navneet Mundhra shared his take on Bachchan's achievement this morning on X. He wrote, "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that, professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money."

Meanwhile, not being quiet about the journalist's comments, Abhishek bachchan also hit back, saying, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”.”

When I Want To Talk is a drama film revolving around a father-daughter relationship, and is directed and written by Shoojit Sircar and Ritesh Shah, respectively. The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Pearle Dey, and Johnny Lever, and was released in November 2024.