Abhishek-Aishwarya to Reunite on Screen

14 Nov 2025 7:04 PM IST

The couple was last seen in Raavan (2010)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
For fans who’ve waited fifteen years to see Bollywood’s golden couple together again, here’s big news.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — last seen together in Raavan (2010) — are set to reunite on screen in a remake of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s 1973 classic Abhimaan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
It will be fascinating to watch Abhishek and Aishwarya reimagine roles that are deeply associated with the Bachchan legacy. In the original, Amitabh and Jaya played singers whose marriage is tested when the wife’s success eclipses her husband’s.
