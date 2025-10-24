Abhinav Kashyap Slams Aamir Khan, Calls Him “Cunning Fox” Who Manipulates Filmmakers

Director of Dabang movie, Abhinav Kashyap has ignited a controversy by targeting Superstar Amir Khan.

Kashyap recently called Amir Khan, a cunning fox of the industry and alleged that he frequently manipulates filmmakers and colleagues to take control of his projects.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap stated, "He's the most cunning fox. He's even shorter than Salman. But what a manipulative man he is, and the most clever thief. I mean, the story about Amol Gupta (Amol Gupte). I probably told you last time that he started the trend of dominating and manipulating directors, and his associates followed suit. Aamir Khan does just that. He finds weaknesses by seducing important people, throwing parties, indulging in debauchery, drinking alcohol, and feeding them food. He takes 25 takes of something; his first and last takes are the same. He doesn’t understand acting, and there’s not even that much difference in his performance."

Kashyap added that Khan exhausts his collaborators due to his intense involvement in all aspects of filmmaking, whether it is shooting or editing.

He further stated that Khan is "anal" about perfectionism.

Kashyap alleged that khan khan has "trapped" many respected creative minds of Bollywood. "He’s manipulated me a lot in his ad films and works through very powerful people. He trapped some of the industry’s most prominent intellectuals, including Prasoon Joshi and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. I respect them a lot, but I don’t know what hold he has over them," he claimed.