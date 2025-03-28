Abhimanyu Singh gets a dream debut in Malayalam cinema with 'Empuraan'

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 'L2: Empuraan', feels that he is blessed to have a release of this sort with wider reach and scale. The 'Gabbar Singh' actor is playing the main antagonist in the film starring Superstar Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Caroline Koziol among other Hollywood actors. "People are just loving it, raving about the film. I am very grateful that people are loving me and my role. I am getting a lot of praise from all around the country. I couldn't have asked for more than this. For me it is an important film in terms of wider reach, scale and character," he said.





The 'Rules Ranjann' actor is gearing up for his upcoming biggie 'OG' starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. He plays the antagonist in OG. Abhimanyu says the Telugu audience will get to see him in a new avatar in 'OG' unlike the typical villain in Telugu cinema. "The character has a different shade altogether. It begins differently and ends up on a different note -- sometimes you will hate me and sometimes you will love me. Sujith is a good director. I am sure the movie is shaping up well. It is the second time I got the chance to work with Pawan sir, I am really looking forward to it," he says adding, "I have another mega budget Bollywood film titled 'Lahore 1947' of Aamir Khan production. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. I play a very different character in that film. I bet that the film is going to be a treat for audience."





The 'Devara' actor says he got quite a good characters as a baddie in the last one and half decade in Tollywood. Making his debut with 'Nenu Naa Rakshasi', the actor went on to win the hearts of audiences with some scintillating performances on the screen. "I feel great to have landed some meaty roles in Tollywood. But I feel my journey has just begun and a long way to go. Everytime I do a character, I find a new tone to my acting, trying to prove myself as an actor. Acting is not something that one can ace it in just a couple of years. For me acting is an art that sometimes a lifetime is not enough to bring out perfection," he quips.





The 'Mukunda' actor says storytelling has been changed over the years for the good due to world cinema and actors like him need to adapt to the new style of storytelling everytime they face the camera. "Telugu cinema so far has been doing great for the last few years. And actors should bring in so much variety to stay relevant to the current times. I cannot afford to look the same and sound the same everytime I do a new film. For me bringing diversity in the character is more important than playing the same villainy role over and again."