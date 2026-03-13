Aaron Pierre Joins James Gunn's 'Superman' Sequel

Los Angeles: Actor Aaron Pierre became the latest addition to the star cast of DC Studios' "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow", directed by James Gunn.Pierre, known for his work in projects such as "Rebel Ridge" and "The Underground Railroad", will essay the role of John Stewart, the Green Lantern, in the film, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Stewart is one of the space cops guarding Earth and its sector as part of the Green Lantern Corps. The upcoming film, which is set to release in theatres on July 9, 2027, is written by Gunn. The production is set to start in Atlanta.

"Superman", which was also directed by Gunn, released in July 2025 and featured David Corenswet in the role of Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

It revolved around Superman getting involved in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Luthor and went on to cross over USD 600 million at the box office. Both the actors are returning to reprise their roles alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio, who essays the role of Eve Teschmacher.

"Superman 2: The Man of Tomorrow" revolves around Corenswet and Hoult's characters as they return to team up to fight against the technological alien threat known as Brainiac, essayed by Lars Eidinger.