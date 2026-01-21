A$AP Rocky Announces Don’t Be Dumb World Tour Dates

Washington: Singer A$AP Rocky has announced dates for his "Don't Be Dumb World Tour," launching May 27 in Chicago, reported Variety. The 42-date tour, promoted by Live Nation, crosses North America and Europe before concluding in Paris in September. The global general on sale will go live on Tuesday, January 27. The announcement comes on the heels of 'Don't Be Dumb,' Rocky's fourth studio album and first in eight years, released last Friday.



Here is the full schedule of the tour.



May 27 - Chicago - United Center

May 29 - Cleveland - Rocket Arena

May 31 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

June 1 Montreal Bell Centre

June 2 Boston TD Garden

June 4 - Philadelphia - Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 7 - New York - The Governors Ball June 8 Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

June 11 - Atlanta State Farm Arena

June 12 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center

June 14 - Orlando, Florida - Kia Center

June 15 Miami - Kaseya Center

June 18 Dallas American Airlines Center

June 19 - Austin - Moody Center

June 20 - Houston - Toyota Center

June 23 Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Center

June 25 San Francisco Chase Center

June 26 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 27 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum

June 30 Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

July 1 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena

July 3 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

July 4 - Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

July 8 Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

July 11- Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center



Aug. 25 Brussels - ING Arena

Aug. 27 Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Aug. 30 London - O2 Arena

Sept. 2 - Dublin - 3Arena

Sept. 4- Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro

Sept. 5- Manchester, U.K. - Co-op Live

Sept. 8 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sept. 10 Milan, Italy I-DAYS

Sept. 11 - Munich - Olympiahalle

Sept. 13 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Sept. 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Sept. 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Sept. 20 Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

Sept. 21 Stockholm - Avicii Arena

Sept. 24 Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

Sept. 25 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

Sept. 28 Berlin - Uber Arena

Sept. 30 Paris - Accor Arena

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a behind the scenes tour, exclusive access to a private pre-show VIP Club Lounge, limited-edition VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected, reported Variety.