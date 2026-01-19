Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein Locks Digital Release Date

Tere Ishq Mein was released in theaters on November 28, 2025. Produced on a budget of Rs 161.96 cr, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, alongside a supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Priyanshi Painyuli, and Paramvir Singh Cheema. Directed by Aanand L. Rai with a musical score by A.R. Rahman, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere.



Tere Ishq Mein is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 23, 2026.



"Kriti Sanon is top class. She may fall just short of Anushka Sharma who you can imagine doing the role of a Punjabi lass with all the fizz and a tonne of maturity. The emotive quotient is high. It is engaging for two primary reasons: The flow of narration is largely fluid (not without flaws, length being a major crisis) and some strong performances," our review stated.

