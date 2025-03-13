Aamir, Ranbir funny banter rocks internet

Earlier, Alia Bhatt hinted at Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaborating for the “biggest rivalry”. Well, the two have now engaged in a war of words in their latest advertisement for Dream11. They are joined by Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah among others. In the ad, Aamir and Ranbir can be seen arguing over stardom and ego clashes.



In the video, Aamir is seen talking with Rohit Sharma when Rishabh Pant interrupts him, asking for a photograph. However, to Aamir’s surprise, Rishabh actually wants to take a picture with Ranbir Kapoor instead. Aamir is then heard saying, “Arey photo kya, pappi de dega, apna hi bacha hai” (You are talking about a photo? He’ll give a kiss). Introducing Ranbir to Rishabh, Aamir says, “Rishu, he’s your generation’s biggest star, Ranveer Singh.