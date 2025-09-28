Aamir, Rajamouli Cameo in Bads of Bollywood Wins Hearts

Director S.S. Rajamouli made a surprise appearance in the Netflix series Bads of Bollywood, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The cameo, which also featured Aamir Khan, wasn’t part of the original script — but the spontaneous moment ended up being one of the show’s highlights.





Both Rajamouli and Aamir embraced the scene with ease, showcasing a relaxed, humorous side that contrasts with their reputation for making grand, intense films. Viewers particularly praised the witty writing by Aryaan Khan, which added charm and spontaneity to the unexpected segment.

Actress Anya Singh, who stars in the series, shared behind-the-scenes details of how the impromptu scene came to be. “We were shooting in a Mumbai studio when Aryaan realized Rajamouli and Aamir were nearby for other projects. He wrote the scene in 20 minutes. We changed costumes, got everyone together, and just shot it,” she revealed. “It all happened on the spot.”



Anya added that, despite being unplanned, the scene felt completely natural and brought a playful energy to the show. “It shows how enjoyable and spontaneous the filmmaking process can be,” she said.



Bads of Bollywood, which debuted on Netflix on the 18th, follows the story of a rising Bollywood star navigating life after his first big hit. The series has been praised for its fresh take, original storytelling, and sharp humor. Rajamouli’s cameo has quickly become a fan favorite — proof that some of the best moments in storytelling happen when you least expect them.