Maharaja Hindi Remake With Top Bollywood Hero

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to reprise the role of talented Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the Hindi remake of blockbuster film ‘Maharaja’. “Aamir is looking to play the doting father in this action drama,” says a source and adds, “Aamir has bought the remake rights of the film which is also doing well on OTT for its heart-wrenching content revolving around father and daughter but also has enough action to reach out to masses,” he adds.

No doubt, Aamir Khan would play the father role since he has tasted success with his pot-bellied father role in ‘Dangal’ which was a sensational success and fetched him enough money and acclaim. “Aamir doesn’t mind playing a father if he likes the script and definitely the movie like ‘Maharaja’ would aptly fit into his scheme of things which harps on atrocities against girls and women becoming rampant across India,’ he points out. It was Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi’s landmark 50th film and the talented actor showcased his acting prowess once again and the film grossed more than RS 100 crores to become the highest grossing movie for Vijay Sethupathi’. “Vijay has also acted in Hindi movies like ‘Farzi’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ and his films are keenly watched by Bollywood stars these days,” he concludes.



