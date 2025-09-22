Aamir Khan Takes A Stand Against Food Service In Cinemas

It’s been nearly three decades since multiplex culture began in India, and the movie-watching experience continues to evolve. While the quality of films, technology, and overall cinematic experience has grown by leaps and bounds, certain aspects of screenings — particularly at multiplexes — remain a cause of concern for audiences.



Joining countless movie lovers, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has voiced his displeasure over food being served during screenings. In a recent interview, the actor appealed to multiplexes to avoid serving snacks inside the auditorium once a film has begun.“One thing that really disturbs me, and I have told this to multiplexes — please do not serve food. The scene is going on, and someone comes and puts food in front of me. If you want to buy your food items, please buy them before the screening begins or during the interval. Please organize it. There should be no movement in the theatre in the middle of the screening,” Aamir said.



Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also met filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to celebrate 30 years of Rangeela, sparking speculations about a possible reunion between the acclaimed actor-director duo.

