Aamir Khan Screens Sitare Zameen Par at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Renowned actor Aamir Khan visited Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness near Hyderabad, to attend an exclusive screening of his latest film Sitare Zameen Par. The film emphasizes the power of heart-led decision-making, intuition, and awareness — themes closely aligned with the Heartfulness meditation philosophy.

During his visit, Khan met Rev. Daaji, the global guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. He expressed gratitude and sought guidance on unlocking human potential through heart-based consciousness.

Khan was particularly impressed by the Brighter Minds programme, which helps children enhance cognitive abilities through heart-centric methods. He said the initiative mirrored his film’s portrayal of neurodivergent children — including those with ADHD or autism — who exhibit extraordinary abilities when nurtured through empathy and deeper understanding.

“The Heartfulness concept gives us a profound sense of purpose — to look inward, develop our innate strengths, and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Khan. “Daaji’s vision offers humanity a balanced and noble path to evolve consciously.”