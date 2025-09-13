Aamir Khan Regrets Doing ‘Coolie’? Viral Newspaper Clip: Fake or Real?

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan—last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par—is once again in the spotlight, this time over his cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. The actor’s brief appearance drew heavy criticism and trolling online, and now a newspaper clipping suggesting Aamir regrets doing the film has gone viral on social media.



According to the unauthenticated report, Aamir allegedly admitted that Coolie was a “big mistake,” claiming he wasn’t part of the movie’s creative process and only agreed to the cameo out of respect for Rajinikanth. “I thought it would be a fun appearance, but I understood it did not land well,” the report quoted him as saying.



However, the viral clipping has raised doubts—there is no byline, date, or credible source attached. Many believe it could be a fabricated piece of news circulating.



With Aamir already committed to a project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, industry insiders feel the actor should address the matter directly to end speculation. A clear response could prevent unnecessary negativity from spilling over onto his upcoming film.

