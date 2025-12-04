Aamir Khan Productions Unveils Happy Patel, Marking Vir Das’ Directorial Debut

Aamir Khan Productions has announced its upcoming comedy film Happy Patel, featuring actor-comedian Vir Das in the lead role and marking his directorial debut. The film, also starring Mona Singh, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16, 2026.

The project has already generated buzz, with the production house calling it a fresh, quirky story packed with humour, chaos and heart. Known for backing unconventional and meaningful cinema, Aamir Khan’s banner now steps into an energetic comedy space with Happy Patel, aiming to appeal to audiences across age groups.

Vir Das, known for films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and his global stand-up comedy success, takes on a dual role — director and lead actor. The film marks a milestone in his career as he transitions from stand-up stages and acting assignments to helming a full-length feature.

Joining him is Mona Singh, celebrated for her work in television and films including 3 Idiots. Her presence brings a grounded balance to Das’ high-energy comedic style, and the pairing has already sparked interest among fans for its freshness and unpredictability.

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, teasers suggest the film revolves around an unconventional protagonist navigating hilarious and chaotic situations. The tone hints at slapstick elements, witty dialogues and unexpected twists.

With anticipation building, Happy Patel is poised to be one of the notable releases of 2026, continuing Aamir Khan Productions’ reputation for championing unique and innovative storytelling.

Happy Patel releases worldwide on January 16, 2026.

This article is written by Sakshi, intern at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College.