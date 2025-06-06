The Making of Sitaare Zameen Par in Aamir Khan’s Words

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is a bundle of nerves and excitement as he speaks to the media ahead of his most anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Admitting his mixed feelings of anxiety and anticipation, the actor says, “Now, we wait to see how audiences respond.”

Directed by Prasanna and penned by Divya Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par marks yet another sensitive and meaningful outing from Aamir’s production house. The movie revolves around neurodivergent adults—a subject close to Aamir’s heart after his previous outing, Taare Zameen Par. The film, in which Genelia Deshmukh, plays co-star, is a heartwarming take on empathy, inclusion and joy.

When asked about working with neurodivergent individuals on set, Aamir said, “There was absolutely no difference in how we worked,” he said. “They didn’t require more time; in fact, they brought more energy to the set.” He described the atmosphere as unusually harmonious—no ego clashes, no creative disagreements, just a crew lifted by the pure, enthusiastic presence of the actors they were working with.

“You can’t stay upset when they are around,” he smiled. “They will come hug you, kiss you on the cheek, make you feel like the most loved person in the world. The energy of the room shifts—and it shifts for the better.”

Aamir grew reflective as he spoke of what he had learned from his co-actors. “They have taught me how to be happy,” he said earnestly. “Despite being born with challenges, they are happier than most of us. We—who have everything—still walk around complaining. But they smile without reason, love without condition. They don’t judge anyone. In fact, emotionally, they are ten steps ahead of us.”

Talking about the star cast whose age ranges from 12-42, Aamir said the oldest, Rishi Sahani, is a Special Olympics gold medalist in swimming. “They are not ‘kids’—they are professionals,” Aamir clarifies. “And complete team players. I had the best time working with them.”

He also touched upon his character, Gulshan—a man opposite of who he is in real life. “Gulshan is rude, politically incorrect, constantly picking fights. He’s everything I am not,” Aamir laughed. “So it was great fun to play him. It gave me a chance to explore a side of myself I never express.”

Reflecting on his failures and filmmaking, Aamir, known for his meticulous ways of doing things, said, “Filmmaking is like cooking. From the ingredients you choose, to how long you cook it, every step matters. A great dish—or a great film—only happens when everything is done just right.”

He admitted to obsessing over his failures more than his successes. “I spend time with my failures, I study them. They’ve taught me more than my victories ever have,” he said. That philosophy, he added, is what drives him to take creative risks—like making Sitaare Zameen Par, even amid criticism.

“There were people who said, ‘Don’t do a remake again, Aamir. Look what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha.’ But this story… it got into my blood. Once that happens, I can’t let it go. I walk around like a ghost until I make it,” he said. “And this is a story that needs to be told.”

He acknowledged the inspiration came from a Spanish film, but emphasized that Sitaare Zameen Par is a reimagining—deeply rooted in Indian culture and sentiment. “Just like someone might prefer baingan ka bharta over aubergine mousse,” he laughed. “It’s about adapting the dish to suit your palate, your culture. That’s what I have done with this film.”

When asked about the release strategy, Aamir was firm: “It’s only releasing in theatres. There’s a lot of misinformation that it’s coming to YouTube or OTT first—it’s not. I believe in cinema. My relationship with my audience has been built in theatres. I owe that to the medium.”

He also admitted it might be a risky choice in today’s OTT-dominated world. “Maybe I am foolish. Maybe I will suffer financial losses. But I can’t let that change my belief in the theatrical experience. If I have made a good film, the audience will come.”

Looking back at his personal journey, Aamir opened up with humility. “I have made mistakes—in my films, in my relationships. But I have learned from each one. I’ve even started therapy a few years ago, and it helped me realize that your happiness is your own responsibility.”

He also added, “I may not be the best person to give relationship advice, but if there’s one thing I have learned—it’s that you have to keep learning, keep growing. And above all, you have to try to be happy, and help others find happiness too.”

As an after thought, Aamir says, “Actually, I have been remarkably successful in my relationships. Despite divorce, my relationships did not break.”

For Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par is not just a film—it’s a heartfelt mission. A story of joy, acceptance, and humanity that he believes has the power to shift perspectives, just as Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots once did.