Aamir Khan Launches YouTube Channel Aamir Khan Talkies

Aamir Khan has launched his own YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into the world of filmmaking. The actor shared the announcement through a video posted on Instagram by Aamir Khan Productions, introducing the platform as a space where storytelling meets reality.

In the video, Aamir elaborated on the channel’s purpose, explaining that it would serve as a platform to discuss filmmaking techniques, storytelling, and the intricacies of cinema. The channel will also feature insights from actors, directors, and industry experts, providing an in-depth exploration of the creative and technical aspects of filmmaking.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is preparing for the release of his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, slated for a Christmas release. He is also producing Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with a star-studded cast that includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal.

Through Aamir Khan Talkies, the actor aims to bridge the gap between the audience and the world of cinema like never before, bringing fans closer to the magic behind the scenes.