Aamir Khan, Genelia and Co To Wear Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla At Sitaare Zameen Par premiere!

As the release date of Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, draws closer, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While the trailer offered a glimpse into a world filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the makers are keeping the buzz alive with the film’s soulful songs. Now, with the film all set for its grand premiere, the team will be seen spreading magic in outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the 10 shining Sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par will be wearing ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the premiere. The makers also shared a video capturing a delightful interaction between Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the designer duo.



As everyone appeared visibly thrilled for the big day, the makers accompanied the video with the caption –



"Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla are getting our Sitaare ready for the Premiere🤩



CAN YOU FEEL OUR EXCITEMENT?

Watch #Sitaare Zameen Par 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.











Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

