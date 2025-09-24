Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli's Hilarious Banter in The Bads of Bollywood
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and master storyteller S.S. Rajamouli recently appeared together in the Hindi web series The Ba…ad of Bollywood, a spoof that pokes fun at the industry contracts, nepo kids and so on.
In one hilarious segment, the duo debates food — Aamir insists idli-sambar is the best, while Rajamouli swears by vada pav. Onlookers, however, mistake their discussion for a serious chat about “Italy” and big-budget productions. The two legends part ways without reaching any conclusion, leaving viewers in splits.
Earlier, photos of Aamir and Rajamouli together had set off speculation about a possible collaboration. While this web series clarified the buzz, there’s still an epic connection between the two — both have expressed their long-cherished dream of making a film on the Mahabharata.
Rajamouli is currently tied up with his big-ticket film starring Mahesh Babu, while Aamir is reportedly keen on mounting his own Mahabharata project. “Without a ₹1000 crore budget, bringing the saga of the Pandavas and Kauravas to screen is nearly impossible,” a source notes. Having already delivered the ₹2000 crore global blockbuster Dangal, Aamir is once again eyeing another mythological spectacle.