Aamir, A Meticulous Perfectionist with a Playful Side: Prasanna

Prasanna, the director of Sitaare Zameen Par, opens up about his experience working with Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh on the film.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, he shares insights into Aamir's working style, Genelia's talent, and the magic of working with neurodivergent adults on set.

What about Sitaare Zameen Par appealed to you?



Sitaare Zameen Par is a rare script that excites me as a filmmaker, audience member, and human being. The film’s energy, humour, and sports theme drew me in. What resonated most is the story’s ability to entertain while sparking meaningful conversations about inclusivity and understanding individuals with special needs. As a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, it takes the conversation forward, highlighting the importance of looking beyond differences and embracing diversity. The film’s message is powerful: sometimes, it’s the so-called students who become the teachers.



What do you think drew Aamir to collaborate with you on this project?



I think what drew Aamir sir to work with me is best known to him, but what I did notice was his emotional and sensitive nature, which shines through in his filmmaking. He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable, showing immense empathy and confidence in our collaboration. I am grateful he saw something in me and gave me this opportunity to work with a legend like him.



What’s Aamir Khan’s working style like?



Aamir sir is meticulous about every step of the filmmaking process, putting his heart and conviction into every detail. He’s a perfectionist who respects the craft, much like a chef would with high-quality ingredients. As a producer, he prioritises protecting his directors from production headaches, allowing them to focus solely on the film. He has a deep faith in his directors and empowers them, creating a beautiful and sacred relationship.



Tell us about genelia as an actor



Genelia is a wonderful person to work with, brimming with positive energy and authenticity. She’s a natural and spontaneous actor who lights up the screen with her charm and effortless acting. Her grounded and real personality shines through in her performances, making her a joy to watch. She’s a talented actor with a huge following across languages, and her energy is infectious.



What was it like working with neurodivergent adults on the film’s set, and how did they contribute to the overall atmosphere?



Working with neurodivergent adults was an incredible experience, filled with positivity and love. They brought an abundance of energy and enthusiasm to the set, and their hugs and affection were plentiful. It was magical to be surrounded by their laughter and love every day. Even on days off, we would video call them, and we would miss them when they weren’t on set. The experience was truly unforgettable.



What’s a memorable moment you had working with Aamir Khan on set?



Aamir sir has a really easy energy on set. I remember one time during a break, he just plonked himself on a bed and fell asleep, saying he sleeps well on set. It was a funny sight to see him sleeping like a baby while the rest of us were busy with lighting and other preparations. It was a great way to break the ice and showed his relaxed and playful side.

